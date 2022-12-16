LYNN, Christine Ziegenfuss



Christine Lynn (Ziegenfuss) of Bowling Green, KY, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the Hospice of Southern Kentucky. Christine was born in Hellertown, PA on May 24, 1924 and was the only child of Lloyd A Ziegenfuss and Della May Christine Ziegenfuss. She was married in 1948 to her husband of 69 years, Robert C. Lynn; and has three children, Barbara L. Lynn of Genolden, PA, Douglas C. Lynn, of Acworth, GA and Jeffrey D. Lynn and his wife, Kelly of Bowling Green, KY; and three grandchildren, Shannon Lynn Armstrong (Adam) of Bowling Green, KY, Emily Lynn Goforth (Nick) of Bowling Green, KY, and John R. Lynn (Katie) of Owensboro, KY; and seven great-grandchildren, June E. Armstrong, Violet C. Armstrong, James D. Goforth, Noah W. Goforth, Andrew J. Goforth, Anna R. Lynn and Christine E. Lynn. She was graduated from Rider College in 1944 and went to work at the Bethlehem Steel Plant, and after marrying her husband, did secretarial work wherever they were living.



When her children came along, she became a stay-at-home mom. She dedicated her life to her husband and raising her children. While raising her children, Christine was able to pursue many of her interests which included painting, gardening, tennis, and singing in the church choir. She and her husband traveled around the United States, the UK, and Europe. The family wishes to express their thanks to the care teams at Village Manor, Greenview Hospital, and Hospice of Southern Kentucky for taking good care of our Mother these last several months. Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home. A family visitation will be from 9:30 AM - 10:00 AM also at Johnson-Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home.



Expressions of sympathy can be made by donations to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104.

