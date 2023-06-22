Lynch, Timothy

LYNCH, Jr., Timothy



Timothy John Lynch, Jr., age 51, passed away on June 18, 2023. He was born to Tim and Rita on Monday, September 13, 1971 in Louisville, KY. Tim was an amazing all-around son, brother, uncle and friend. Tim moved with his family to Atlanta, GA in 1984 where he attended Marist School and settled into his new hometown. After high school Tim attended Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio where he met some of his most beloved lifetime friends. Tim loved music; he could play and write music that captured the emotions of the moment. His instruments of choice were guitar and keyboard. He was exceptionally adept at finding the best new show or movie with a skill that would make any critic jealous. Tim's breadth of knowledge was impressive, and no trivia game, episode of Jeopardy or crossword puzzle was safe when he was near. He had a passion for civil project research and could tell you about power grids, water systems, transportation systems both current and historic. He loved to share what he learned with those around him.



Tim was a loving uncle who always had time for his nieces and nephews. He truly cared about each of them and did all he could to help them be successful. They were lucky to spend lots of time with Uncle Tim, and he nurtured passions in them that helped each of them grow into loving, caring inquisitive adults.



Tim was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bill and Dee Carlin, John and Margaret Lynch; his father, Timothy J. Lynch Sr.; and his niece, Katherine Owings; and his beloved service dogs, Jackson, Paris and a goofy pet Labrador named Hurley.



He is survived by his mother, Rita Lynch; his sisters, Shannon Kruer (David) and Kelly Owings (Thad); his nieces, Caitlyn Kruer (Ryan Rottman) and Hannah Owings; and his nephews, Sean Kruer (Harvie), Thad Owings and Nick Owings (McKenzie); a host of great-nieces and nephews; and his sweet Labradors, Conan, Amelia and McGee. Tim will be missed by all.



A funeral mass will be held on June 23 at 2 PM at All Saints Catholic Church, 2443 Mt. Vernon Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338, followed by a procession to Arlington Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cure SMA at curesma.org, a charity that Tim loved, which honors the memory of his niece.





