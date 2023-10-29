LYNCH, Catherine



Catherine "Cathy" Lynch, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2023, at the age of 90 in Sandy Springs, Georgia. She was born on August 1, 1933, in Long Island, NY, to Edward and Helen Forker.



Cathy was a devoted and loving wife to her husband of 66 years, Joseph Lynch. She cherished her role as a mother and is survived by her children: Joe Lynch (Kathy), Mary Martin (Roger), Mike Lynch, Tricia Greenberg (Brian), Helen Thomas (Dee), and James Lynch. Cathy was also a proud and adoring Mimi to 12 grandchildren, with one watching over from heaven, and 11 great-grandchildren. She also has many extended family members whom she loved and will miss her.



Known for her warm and caring nature, Cathy dedicated 15 years of her life as a volunteer at Saint Joseph's Hospital. Her selflessness and compassion touched the lives of many.



A Celebration of Life Mass will be held on November 14, 10:00 AM at Saint Jude Apostle Catholic Church to honor Cathy's memory. The family welcomes friends and loved ones to join them in commemorating her remarkable life.



Cathy Lynch will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her legacy of love, kindness, and devotion will forever be cherished in the hearts of her family and friends.





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