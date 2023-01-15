LYNBROOK, Douglas Penick



On January 11, we lost our beloved "Bino" after a long, fulfilling life. Douglas Penick Lybrook was born October 16, 1932, in Greensboro, NC, to Florence Lybrook Gayle and William Murray Lybrook Jr. As a teenager, Doug forged friendships that carried him through joyful and challenging times for the next eight decades. A host of companions were always available for impromptu trips to hit the dance floor in Myrtle Beach, relaxing on family trips to Blowing Rock, or football practice at a nearby field.



Doug graced the campuses of Christ School and St. Christophers high school. A staunch Tar Heel supporter, he spent a warmup year at Presbyterian Junior College before his final glory days at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Although he claimed to have spent most of his time at the planetarium attending the "easy A" astronomy class, we are confident that his nights at the SAE house were equally rewarding.



After school, Doug started a successful 40-year career at Drexel Heritage Furniture Co. His senior position as Southeast Regional Sales Manager began with sweeping the factory floor, as he was quick to point out. Shortly after their honeymoon, Jane and Doug settled in Atlanta to raise their three children and ease into a social routine with other young families. Doug enjoyed hosting festive holiday parties, playing golf at Capital City Club, and taking family trips to Pawleys Island.



Doug bestowed upon his family his love of the outdoors - for him, there was nothing better than a long day in the fields hunting quail with his favorite dogs or fly fishing in chilly trout streams. An avid golfer eager to improve his game, Doug spent hours on the Wade Hampton course.



Another late-in-life passion for Doug was studying the stock market, an interest shared by his children, whom he called daily, offering his latest tips and keen insight.



As his grandkids affectionately called him, Bubba was keenly interested in their rich and varied lives. He was a joyful and enthusiastic presence on the sidelines of their athletic events, always donning one of his signature bucket hats. They adored Bubba's legendary storytelling, spinning yarns that could sometimes blur the line between fact and fiction. Doug was attracted to colorful personalities, seemingly unaware that he was one, too.



Doug's strong work ethic and emphasis on manners are indelible reminders of his notion that there is a right way to do things, aptly called the "Lybrook" way. But, above all, family captured his heart. He unfailingly attributed his success and longevity to his loving and dedicated wife, Jane.



Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Florence and William; his brother, William Murray Lybrook III; and his son, Douglas Penick Lybrook Jr. He is survived by his wife Jane Brooks Lybrook of 60 years; his children, Sherrill Lybrook (Onne Broek) and William Murray Lybrook IV (Lorie Shell); and grandchildren, Oliver Broek, Bella Broek, (Tiburon, CA) William Lybrook V, Wyatt Lybrook and Wesley Lybrook (Atlanta, GA); and his beloved, sister-in-law, Phyllis Brooks (Bedford, MA).



A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM, at Arlington Memorial Park, followed by a reception at Cherokee Town and Country Club. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta or First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta.



