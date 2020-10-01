Lyles, Jeffery

LYLES, Jeffrey Keith
Jeffrey Keith Lyles 62 of Alpharetta, GA died Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Viewing will be Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 12 noon till 8 PM at Wimberly funeral home. Celebration of life will be Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Wimberly Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at Georgia National Cemetery. Professional Services Entrusted to Wimberly Funeral Home.
Wimberly Funeral Home
325 Summitt Street
Gainesville, GA
30501
https://www.wimberlyfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral