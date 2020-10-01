Lyles, Jeffery



LYLES, Jeffrey Keith





Jeffrey Keith Lyles 62 of Alpharetta, GA died Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Viewing will be Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 12 noon till 8 PM at Wimberly funeral home. Celebration of life will be Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Wimberly Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at Georgia National Cemetery. Professional Services Entrusted to Wimberly Funeral Home.

