Luxenberg, Bernice

LUXENBERG (TAYLOR),Bernice

Bernice Luxenberg, 88, of Marietta, Georgia, passed away on April 13, 2021. She was an avid baker (her cheesecake recipe lives on) and knitter (never missed a chance to knit a gift of a baby sweater for every new baby). Bernice was predeceased by her parents, Toby and Irving Taylor, and brother, Joel Taylor. She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Isidore "Ike", and their 4 daughters: Hope (Craig) Kaufman of Atlanta, GA; Diane (Mark) Lurie of Ocala,FL; Lynn Westfall of Evergreen, CO; and Gail Luxenberg of Chicago, IL. In addition, Bernice is survived by 7 grandchildren whom she loved more than anything: Max and Drew Kaufman; David Lurie; Adam and Allie Westfall; and Lainie and Matthew Cassel. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice. A private funeral for the family was held at 9:00 AM on Friday, April 16th at Arlington Cemetery with Rabbi Ron Segal officiating. Refer to www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com to sign the online guestbook. Arrangements by Dressler's,

770-451-4999.

