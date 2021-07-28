LUSHBAUGH, David



On July 20, 2021 David Jerome Lushbaugh passed away at the age of 76, at his home in Atlanta, GA. Dave was born on August 28, 1944 in Fletcher, North Carolina to the late Claude Campbell Lushbaugh and Frances Elizabeth Womack Lushbaugh. He was a 1961 graduate of Lee Edwards High School in Asheville, North Carolina. After moving to Atlanta, Georgia, Dave built a successful career with the Georgia Pacific Company retiring as the Manager of Training and Support Services after 30 years. He was recognized by the company with the Chairman's Award and a Service Impact Award. Dave had the heart of a volunteer leader and became deeply involved with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), serving as president for NAMI Northside Atlanta and NAMI Georgia, where he was inducted into their Hall of Fame. He also served two terms on the national NAMI Board of Directors in Washington, DC. Among others, Dave was at the forefront of bringing the Crisis Intervention Teams (CIT) Program to Georgia by raising funds for the initial training of public safety officers as early as 2004. His efforts were recognized by Fulton County. Dave was a member of several LaVista Park Annual Festival Committees, serving as its chair twice. He incorporated his hobby as a beekeeper into the festival by selling the honey produced to raise funds for NAMI. Always congenial and with a dry sense of humor, Dave was well-known in the community. He was a man who loved to solve problems and would methodically research the issues until he came up with a solution. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda E. Long, sons Kristian and Justin and daughter, Natasha Wessels, her husband Ben Wessels and their four children, Hayden, Jackson, Tatum, and Ella; his sister, Barbara Ingle of Asheville, North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, David Thomas Lushbaugh. A family service will be help in Asheville.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to NAMI Georgia, NAMI Northside Atlanta or Clubhouse Atlanta, Inc.

