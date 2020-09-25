

LUNSFORD, Leilani Ann





Leilani Ann Lunsford, age 80, of Austell passed away September 22, 2020. Leilani was born in Calhoun, GA and graduated high school from Campbell High in Smyrna. She was a loving mother to her children and a caring grandmother to her grand, great-grand, and great-great-grandbabies. She was also a loving and devoted wife of 62 years to her husband, Richard Lunsford, Sr., who preceded her in death. Leilani was a rock, a person on whom you could completely rely. Leilani always made time for the thing most important to her, her loved ones. Her family will remember her loving nature, joyful spirit, and fun-loving personality, and will cherish her memory forever. Leilani is survived by her children, Kim Summers (husband, Ronnie) of Marietta, Richard Lunsford, Jr., of Austell, and Renee Gowder (husband, David) of St. Simons Island, grandchildren, Seth and Sawyer Summers, Michelle Pressley, and Marlana Jones, six great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and sister, Melinda Dow of Valdese, NC, and brother, Paul Fain of Jacksonville, FL. Leilani was a loving pet owner of many dog rescues for many years. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to https://angelsrescue.org/. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements, Davis-Struempf Funeral Home.

