Lumpkin, Barna

LUMPKIN, Sr., Barna



Celebration of life services for Mr. Barna Lumpkin, Sr., of Stone Mountain, GA, passed September 14, 2022. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 10:00 AM at The Chapel of Donald Trimble. Interment, Kennedy Memorial Gardens, Ellenwood, GA. Public viewing will be Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 12:30 PM until 7:30 PM at the mortuary. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Leona Lumpkin; daughter, Deanna Thomas; son, Barna Lumpkin, Jr.; brother, Julian Lumpkin; two nieces, Alexis Nicole (Takia) Walton and DeQuita (Jerome) Dixon; and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will assemble at the residence Wednesday at 9:00 AM, Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.



