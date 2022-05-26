LUMPFORD, Mary



Celebrating the Life of Mary Frances Calhoun Lumpford, of Newnan, GA, will be held Friday, May 27, 2022, 11:00 AM at The Chapel of Donald Trimble Mortuary. Dr. Robert L. Calhoun, Officiating, Eulogist. Interment, Crestlawn Memorial Park, Atlanta, GA. All Day Viewing and Visitation will be held at the mortuary Thursday, May 26, 2022, with the family receiving friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. She leaves to cherish her memories, children, Leonardo M. Lumpford, Tunisia L. Lumpford, Leonta M. Lumpford-Phillips (Gregory), and Leonard O. Lumpford, Jr. (Kathleen); granddaughters, Malia Z. Phillips, Khadijah Lumpford; brother, Dr. Robert L. Calhoun; and a host of other loving family and friends. The family will assemble at the residence Friday, at 10:00 AM. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3. LIVE STREAM of Services available at 10:55 A.M. at www.donaldtrimblemortuary.com.



