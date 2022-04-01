Lummus, Edward

LUMMUS, II, F. Edward



F. Edward Lummus, II, passsed March 30, 2022 at his home at Lenbrook after a long illness. Mr. Lummus was born in Columbus, GA on August 19, 1937 to Harold C. Lummus, Sr. and Janett Baldwin Lummus, and was preceded in death by his brother, Harold C. Lummus, Jr.; and his sister, Lucia Lummus Holt. Mr. Lummus was married for 61 years to his wonderful wife, Edith Molder Lummus of Athens, GA. They are parents to two sons, Dexter Mills Lummus (Lori) and Arthur Porter Lummus (Magner), both of Atlanta; and have five grandchildren, Matthew Edward Lummus, Melissa Lummus Nicholson, Joanna Elizabeth Lummus, Franklin Edward Lummus III and Hadley Brennan Lummus.



Mr. Lummus graduated from Columbus High School. He was manager of the Blue Streak and the Cohiscan (newspaper and yearbook, respectively), as well as a member of the exclusive senior debate team. Following high school, Mr. Lummus graduated from the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia where he was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity. Until his death he remained an active Dawgs fan. He and his family are multi-generational members of the Cathedral of Christ the King.



During his career as a mortgage banker, Mr. Lummus served in numerous posts in the Georgia Mortgage Bankers Association and was twice elected Outstanding Association Member. He was a member of Kiwanis and played the doppelganger role of Santa Claus for the Mortgage Bankers Association, Salvation Army, and Lenbrook for many years.



The most important things in his life were his family, continuance of the Lummus name, and physical items that were handed down from previous generations. A member of the Board of Directors of the Historic Linwood Association in Columbus, Mr. Lummus donated and arranged for the transportation of the family's Lummus Chapel from Juniper, Georgia to Linwood Cemetery in Columbus. The chapel was renovated to become a beautiful special events facility.



A funeral mass will be held Monday, April 4 at 10:00 AM at The Cathedral of Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, and burial will be on the 4th at approximately 2:00 at Linwood Cemetery, 721 Linwood Blvd. in Columbus, Georgia. After mass, the family will receive visitors in Kenny Hall briefly before departing for Columbus.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Historic Linwood Foundation, P.O. Box 1057, Columbus, GA 31902



