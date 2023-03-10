Lumley, Cheryl

LUMLEY (ANDEREGG), Cheryl



Cheryl A. Lumley age 77 of Snellville, GA, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023. The Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Cheryl Lumley will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 10, 2023 from 4:00 PM until the hour of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family would like for you to consider a memorial donation to 4Ocean, www.4ocean.com, or a charity of your choice in memory of Cheryl A. Lumley. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039, (770-979-3200), has been entrusted with the arrangements.



