X

Luesing, William

Obituaries
2 hours ago

LUESING, Jr., William

Henry "Bill"

William Henry Luesing Jr. "Bill" went peacefully to be with his Lord on March 12, 2023, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. He was born on July 28, 1936 in Huntington, West Virginia. He was the son of the late William Henry Luesing Sr. and Corrine Turner Luesing.

He graduated from Woodberry Forrest School in 1955. He attended the University of North Carolina on a Naval scholarship where he ran Cross County, was the president of Delta Kappa Epsilon and a member of the Gorgon's Head Lodge.

He received his commission as an Ensign in the Navy upon graduation in 1959 and served on aircraft carriers for the next three years. He returned to UNC for graduate school in Business and there he met his wife, Carolyn Logue Luesing. They remained avid UNC basketball fans for their 58 years of marriage.

He entered the commercial real estate business in 1966 in Atlanta and over the years worked for various companies including the W.H.Luesing Company. He loved talking about and figuring out real estate deals and continued to do so all of his life.

Bill was a life member of the Capital City Club where he loved playing golf with his friends in the "Traveling Golf Association." The TGA played often and took many trips all over the world. In his golf career, Bill was able to break par, shoot his age several times and had seven "holes-in-one." He loved the game, the competition and the fellowship of the sport.

He was a longtime member of the Ken Boa Bible Class, the Buckhead Lions Club and the Church of the Apostles.

Bill's greatest passion was his family. He was a dedicated husband, father and especially grandfather ("Bop" to his four grandchildren). He and Carolyn put together annual family trips to the beach, the lake and other wonderful destinations. They also shared a love for church, golf, bridge, gardening and art.

He will be remembered for his engaging sense of humor, honesty and acumen in business. He entertained people everywhere he went and could make anyone smile or laugh in any setting. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Luesing; and sister, Betty Grimes and her husband, Tom, of Louisville, KY. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; daughter, Corrine Bucher and her husband, Ric, of Half Moon Bay, CA; son, Billy Luesing and his wife, Ursula, of Dahlonega, GA; granddaughters, Gracie Luesing and Chance Bucher; grandsons, Henry Luesing and Mat Bucher; brother-in-law, Bruce Logue and wife, Gail, of Atlanta; and sister-in-law Janet Luesing; and many beloved nieces and nephews in Atlanta and Louisville.

A Memorial Service celebrating Bill's life will be held on Saturday, March 18, at 11AM, at Lenbrook at 3747 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30319, followed by a reception in the Event Center. Memorial donations may be made to Reflections Ministries, One Piedmont Center, Suite 130, Atlanta, GA 30305.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves option Ian Anderson, Bryce Elder to Triple-A Gwinnett7h ago

Credit: JOSHUA SHARPE/joshua.sharpe@ajc.com

State workers allege they were fired after pressure to break law
20h ago

Credit: Ken Sugiura

Georgia Tech signee Blue Cain released from letter of intent, per report
6h ago

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Falcons adding free-agent Taylor Heinicke, what’s next at quarterback?
17h ago

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Falcons adding free-agent Taylor Heinicke, what’s next at quarterback?
17h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Cash buyers made up more than half of metro Atlanta home sales in 2022
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Commanday, Seymour
2h ago
Bledsoe-Gmaz, Amy
2h ago
Kennedy, Rillie Mae
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Georgia State Unniversity

Rialto, the circa 1916 Downtown theater, adds modern film equipment to host movie...
19h ago
Timeline: Georgia sheriff Victor Hill's federal trial and sentencing
Watch: Meet the Braves’ new public address announcer
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top