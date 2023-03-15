Luesing, William

LUESING, Jr., William



Henry "Bill"



William Henry Luesing Jr. "Bill" went peacefully to be with his Lord on March 12, 2023, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. He was born on July 28, 1936 in Huntington, West Virginia. He was the son of the late William Henry Luesing Sr. and Corrine Turner Luesing.



He graduated from Woodberry Forrest School in 1955. He attended the University of North Carolina on a Naval scholarship where he ran Cross County, was the president of Delta Kappa Epsilon and a member of the Gorgon's Head Lodge.



He received his commission as an Ensign in the Navy upon graduation in 1959 and served on aircraft carriers for the next three years. He returned to UNC for graduate school in Business and there he met his wife, Carolyn Logue Luesing. They remained avid UNC basketball fans for their 58 years of marriage.



He entered the commercial real estate business in 1966 in Atlanta and over the years worked for various companies including the W.H.Luesing Company. He loved talking about and figuring out real estate deals and continued to do so all of his life.



Bill was a life member of the Capital City Club where he loved playing golf with his friends in the "Traveling Golf Association." The TGA played often and took many trips all over the world. In his golf career, Bill was able to break par, shoot his age several times and had seven "holes-in-one." He loved the game, the competition and the fellowship of the sport.



He was a longtime member of the Ken Boa Bible Class, the Buckhead Lions Club and the Church of the Apostles.



Bill's greatest passion was his family. He was a dedicated husband, father and especially grandfather ("Bop" to his four grandchildren). He and Carolyn put together annual family trips to the beach, the lake and other wonderful destinations. They also shared a love for church, golf, bridge, gardening and art.



He will be remembered for his engaging sense of humor, honesty and acumen in business. He entertained people everywhere he went and could make anyone smile or laugh in any setting. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Luesing; and sister, Betty Grimes and her husband, Tom, of Louisville, KY. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; daughter, Corrine Bucher and her husband, Ric, of Half Moon Bay, CA; son, Billy Luesing and his wife, Ursula, of Dahlonega, GA; granddaughters, Gracie Luesing and Chance Bucher; grandsons, Henry Luesing and Mat Bucher; brother-in-law, Bruce Logue and wife, Gail, of Atlanta; and sister-in-law Janet Luesing; and many beloved nieces and nephews in Atlanta and Louisville.



A Memorial Service celebrating Bill's life will be held on Saturday, March 18, at 11AM, at Lenbrook at 3747 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30319, followed by a reception in the Event Center. Memorial donations may be made to Reflections Ministries, One Piedmont Center, Suite 130, Atlanta, GA 30305.



