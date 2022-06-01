LUDWIG, Sandra Rae



Born 8-16-46 – Passed 05-27-2022



Sandra was born in West Branch, Iowa, to Raymond and Dorothy Hofeldt and raised in Davenport, Iowa. She graduated from the University of Iowa, where she met her husband, Joseph Ludwig III. They were married for 52 years and raised three children: Joseph A Ludwig IV, Katrina Marie (Chris) Evans; and her daughter, Elizabeth, who preceded her in death. Sandra and her family spent their early years in Iowa and then lived in many states until they landed in Atlanta over twenty years ago. She reveled in her family, particularly her grandchildren, Cooper and Delaney and enjoyed spending time with her family, watching her grandchildren's activities and enjoying the beauty of nature.

