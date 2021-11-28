ajc logo
Luck, James

LUCK, James "Jim"

Age 73 of Loganville, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, November 30, 2021, in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Dr. Chris Alexander officiating. Jim was a Veteran of the United States Army. He retired from Allstate Insurance with 33 years of service. Jim enjoyed hunting and woodworking. He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Gina Luck; son, Jimmy Luck IV of Jacksonville; daughter, Nicole Greene of Loganville; son, Justin Greene of Athens; sisters and brothers-in-law, Nancy and Steve Duttry of NC, Ann and Russell Foster of NC; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Lynda and Gerald Thurman; sister-in-law, Donna Sheppard; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gregg and Renee Minton; mother-in-law, Barbara Minton; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Monday, November 29, 2021, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Funeral Home Information

Tim Stewart Funeral Home

300 Simonton Rd. SW

Lawrenceville, GA

30046

https://www.stewartfh.com/

