LUCAS, Robert Woodard "Bob"



Robert Woodard Lucas (Bob), 90, of Sandy Springs passed away on August 3, 2023.



Bob was born in Wilson, NC, January 22, 1933 to Leon and Dorothy Lucas. He attended Reagan High School in Houston, TX. Following high school he served in the Naval Reserve, then in the Army with two years in Frankfurt, Germany. He met his wife Lillian Mock of Houston, TX through her brother, John and Bob's brother, Bill Noles. They married on November 7, 1959 in Houston, TX. After completing a honeymoon to Mexico in their 1959 Austin Healy, they settled in Houston, where their two children, Chris and Karen were born. They moved to Tulsa, OK in 1968, and then to Atlanta, GA in 1971.



Bob worked as a branch manager at the ITT-Grinnell Corporation in downtown Atlanta, and later became Vice President of Dodson Steel Products of Ellenwood, GA. Bob enjoyed raising his family, building and flying model planes with his son, constructing two violins for his daughter to play, and working on the house, or whatever needed tending to. Additionally, he loved travelling to their favorite vacation spot of Sanibel Island, FL, or visiting the family back in Texas.



After retirement in 1995, Bob and Lillian travelled extensively visiting their grandchildren, several trips to Europe and Asia, as well as many notable sites across the US. They enjoyed going to the Atlanta Symphony, concerts at Chastain Park, or getting together with friends.



Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian Lucas; parents, Leon Lucas, Dorothy Lucas Noles; stepfather, William Christopher Noles; sister, Betsy Leneave; brother-in-law, William P. Leneave; and brother-in-law, John Mock. He is survived by his daughter, Karen Allison; son, Christopher Lucas and wife, Rebecca; brother, William Noles and wife, Susan; sisters-in-law, Mary Kathleen Lee, and Patricia Ann Carr and husband, George Carr; three grandchildren, Maxfield Allison and wife, Krista, Lucas Allison, and Audrey May Lucas; nephews and nieces, Sharon Leneave, Cindy Beck, Charles Noles, Mary Elizabeth Taschereau, Julie Kelley, Michael Lee, Charlotte Stowe, and Jeannie Wallace.



Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at eleven o'clock AM, at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road NE, Sandy Springs, with burial to follow at Arlington Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Patterson's Arlington Chapel. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to their favorite charity in Bob's name.





