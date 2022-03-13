Hamburger icon
Lubin, Susan

1 hour ago

LUBIN, Susan S.

Susan Lubin was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on March 3, 1936. She was raised in Cleveland, Ohio, and relocated to Atlanta with her family in 1972. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Alvin Lubin, and three daughters Sharon Lubin, Julie Lubin, Kathy Lubin-Binder, and son-in-law Steve Binder. She had 4 grandchildren, Selena Ortega Sanchez, Brandi Schleter, Daniel Binder, and Leah Binder, and 3 great-grandchildren, Noah, Autumn, and Luna. She was a career nurse and a member of many Jewish professional organizations. She loved sewing, quilting, horticulture, and volunteering for Jewish organizations including Hadassah, Pioneer Women, and the Zaban Shelter. She enjoyed studying Torah with the Temple group where she was a long-time member. She was known for her Passover Seders where everybody was always welcome. Due to COVID-19 Shiva will not be observed. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

