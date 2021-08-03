ajc logo
LOWRY, Thomas

Thomas Earl Lowry, 93, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021. Earl is survived by his wife of 62 years, Darlene Lowry; their four children, LeAnn Smiley (Mark), Gina Hayden (Matt), Clint Lowry and Keith Lowry; six grandchildren, Courtney and Corey Rhodes, Christopher Lowry, Kevin and Kayla Smiley, Brooke and Jake Benoist, Riley Lowry and Chase Lowry; and three great-grandchildren, Carter, Caden and Coleston Rhodes.

Earl was born in Atlanta, Georgia and attended Tech High and Georgia Tech.

A beloved father and husband who could fix anything and build anything and loved his Atlanta Braves.

Service is scheduled for Tuesday, August 3 at 3 PM in the chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home, Cumming, Georgia.

Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.

Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770)-886-9899.




