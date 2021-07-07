LOWRANCE, Richard Hardee



"Dick" (June 1, 1925 to June 29, 2021) passed away at his home in Atlanta, Georgia at age 96. Mr. Lowrance, his brother, Byron and Jack Dull formed the JEDMED Instrument Company based in St. Louis. JEDMED grew into an international company from which he retired around 2000 selling the company as an ESOP to their employees. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie Sproule Lowrance of Atlanta; his parents, Euna Hardee Lowrance and Richard Russell Lowrance of Texas; brother, Byron Russell Lowrance of Michigan. He is survived by companion Margaret L. Poythress of Macon, Georgia; sister, Carol Penney of New Haven, CT.; Malinda Lowrance, sister-in-law of Michigan; and nephews Rick (Debbie), Scott (Jean) and Bruce Lowrance. Arrangements are being handled by A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home in Decatur, GA.

