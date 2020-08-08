LOWERY-NORTH, Douglas Walter Douglas Walter Lowery-North, MD, 58, passed away at home in Bend, Oregon, on August 4, 2020, with his family surrounding him with love. He passed after a vigorous battle with lung cancer. Doug was born on December 17, 1961 in St. Petersburg, Florida, to Douglas Walter Lowery, Jr. and Linda Wyatt Lowery. Doug graduated as Valedictorian of Boca Ciega High School in 1979. Doug attended Vanderbilt University and studied Molecular Biology and graduated Phi Beta Kappa. Upon graduation, he attended Vanderbilt University School of Medicine where he completed his Doctor of Medicine with the honor of Alpha Omega Alpha. Dr. Lowery-North completed residency training in Emergency Medicine at UCLA/ UCLA Medical Center in 1991, where he served as Chief Resident. He became an accomplished faculty member at UCLA and later at Emory University School of Medicine. He later completed his Masters of Public Health in Biostatistics and Informatics at Emory's Rollins School of Public Health. Doug also served his country as a flight surgeon in the Air Force Reserve. As an Emergency Physician, Doug delighted in mentoring hundreds of up-and-coming physicians for nearly thirty years, teaching and guiding them in the practice of medicine. Their successes and joys in practicing medicine brought him great pride and satisfaction. His greatest joy was caring for patients and their families. In Bend, Doug joined the Central Oregon Emergency Physicians Group, where he loved practicing Emergency Medicine among the Bend Community at St. Charles Hospital. During that time, he was named Chief Medical Informatics Officer for the St. Charles Health System. Doug enjoyed all things outdoors, from biking, hiking, camping and kayaking, to floating the Deschutes River. He always said that Bend was a magical place and was in constant awe of the beauty that surrounded him. Doug is survived by his parents, Doug, Jr., of St. Petersburg, FL, and Linda Lowery of Peachtree Corners, GA; his husband of 25 years, Eric, and their children, Connor Thomas Lowery-North and Charlotte Ann Lowery-North, all of Bend and his sister, Deanna Rogers, of Peachtree Corners, GA. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the St. Charles Foundation's Hero Fund. https://foundation.stcharleshealthcare.org/ways-give/st-charles-hero-fund

