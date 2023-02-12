LOWENSTEIN, Irwin



Irwin Lang Lowenstein, 87, died February 7, 2023, at his home in Atlanta, Georgia after a heroic battle with cancer. He was born on August 17, 1935, in Louisville, KY. Son of Stanley and Fanny Lowenstein. He was married 65 years to Joel Dampf Lowenstein.



From 1988 until 1997, Irwin Lowenstein was Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Atlanta based Rhodes, Inc., and has been affiliated with the Rhodes organization since 1972. At that time, Irwin was appointed President of the then Houston based Crossroads Furniture chain, a showroom/ warehouse division of Rhodes, Inc. in 1977. When Crossroads consolidated their interests with Rhodes, he was elected President and COO.



Rhodes, Inc. was a leading specialty furniture retailer in the southeastern United States, during his tenure he helped build Rhodes throughout the southeast taking them public on the New York Stock exchange and continued to grow them through multiple public and private acquisitions. He held numerous board positions over his life including, L.A.T Sportswear, Atlantic American Corporation, Goody's Family Clothing, Schnadig Corporation, and The Powell Company.



He was also proud to be a leader outside of his professional life in areas where he was passionate. One of his proudest roles was when he served as President of the "The Temple" (Hebrew Benevolent Congregation) where he also established The Lowenstein Youth Scholarship fund to help all children participate in Jewish programming without funding getting in the way. He also served as President and Director of the Standard Club of Atlanta; President and Director of the American Furniture Hall of Fame; member of the Advisory Council of Emory University Business School; member of the Board of Directors of the Jewish Home; Director of the Jewish Vocational Service; and Jewish Children Services of Atlanta. He was also a member of the Young Presidents Organization; member of the Board of Directors of the American Jewish Committee, Director of the National Home Furnishings Association; and Past Director of the Future Leadership Award for DuPont.



In June 1982 Lowenstein received the "Distinguished Community Service Award" from Brandeis University. In October 1983 he was the recipient of the "Human Relations Award" by the American Jewish Committee. In March 1985, he received the "Brotherhood Award" from the National Conference of Christians and Jews. In February 1991 he was the recipient of the "The Torch of Liberty Award" from the Anti-defamation League, and in November 1995 he received the "Spirit of Life Award" from the City of Hope and the National Home Furnishings Industry.



Survived by his wife, Joel Dampf Lowenstein; his sister, Regine Aberson (Les); his five children, Joanne Birnbrey (Eddie), Suzanne Reiman (Richard), Ruth Shor (Alan), Ellen Italiaander (James Weisberg), Stanley Lowenstein (Jennifer); 18 Grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren.



Irwin had numerous pleasures including Golf, Bridge, Horse Racing, Art, Vanderbilt Sports, Scotch, and a great steak. But none of them compared to his love for his family and Grammy.



A Private Family Burial was held on Thursday, February 9, 2023, followed by a Memorial Service and Celebration of Life at The Temple, 1589 Peachtree Rd. NW Atlanta, GA, 30309. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Lowenstein Youth Scholarship Fund at The Temple. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999

