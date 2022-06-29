LOWE, Marguerite



Marguerite Lynn White Lowe of Decatur, Georgia passed away June 15, 2022 at the age of 75. Marge, as she was known by her family and friends, was born in Washington D.C. at Walter Reed Hospital on November 23, 1946 to Colonel Hoyt Edward White of Hall County, Georgia and Josephine McCommons White of Greensboro, Georgia. Marge studied at University of Georgia in Athens, Georgia and graduated in 1968. Marge married Anthony Jerry Lowe of Kennesaw, Georgia on August 9,1969 in Falls Church, Virginia. Marge and Tony settled in Decatur, GA where they raised daughters Heidi and Nikki. Heidi married Charles Felts and lives in Tucker, Georgia. Nikki married Nicholas Del-Ray Fuller and settled in Dallas, Georgia with their two children, Gavin Robert Fuller and Zoe Lynn Fuller. Marge worked for the DeKalb County School System for over 25 years as a secretary. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading non-fiction, doing needlepoint, and singing. Some of her favorites were mid-century musicals (Kismet, Brigadoon, Sound of Music) and Frank Sinatra.



In addition to her husband, children, and grandchildren, Marge was survived by her sister, Judy Arlene White Carter and brother-in-law, William Thomas Carter; their children, Cyndi Smith and Nancy Carter, brother-in-law, Gary Newton Lowe and wife, Lisa Smith Lowe; their children, Carter Newton Lowe and Sarah Jane Lowe; nephew, Jay Moore and niece Amanda Moore. A memorial service with family will be held privately at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.



