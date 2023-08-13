Lowe, John

Obituaries
2 hours ago
LOWE, III, John Wharton

John Wharton Lowe, III, of Athens, GA, passed away unexpectedly August 5, 2023, while visiting in Dillard, GA. He was born August 10, 1945, to John Wharton Lowe, Jr. and Katherine Morgan Lowe. Dr. Lowe retired in February from the University of Georgia faculty, where he was Barbara Lester Methvin Distinguished Professor of English for the last 10 years. After receiving his PhD from Columbia University in 1981, he was on the faculty at Louisiana State University for 25 years before moving to Georgia. He also taught at Harvard University and St. Mary's College (Indiana), and was a Fulbright Fellow at the University of Munich, Germany. Dr. Lowe was the author of numerous books and articles on American, Southern, and African-American Literature, especially Jump At The Sun and Calypso Magnolia. He was the recipient of many national and international awards. He recently completed a landmark biography of his friend, the novelist Ernest Gaines. He was especially proud of his work with students, and directed 29 doctoral dissertations. He is survived by his wife of over 50 years, June Conaway Lowe, of Athens, GA; brothers, Stephen T. Lowe, of Charlotte, NC, and James T. Lowe, of Nashville, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Chery Lowe Ransijn. Other survivors include his nieces, Lillian M. Ransijn and Anneke D. Ransijn, both residing in Pennsylvania. Arrangements are through Bernstein Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Athens, GA. The interment will be at Westview Cemetery, Atlanta, GA, Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his name to UGA Foundation, or LSU Foundation, or to an organization of your choice.

