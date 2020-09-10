LOWE, Jimmy Harold Jimmy Harold Lowe, age 89 of Stone Mountain, GA, entered into heaven Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years, Betty Joyce Bagley Lowe. his father, Carl Collier Lowe. his mother, Lula Parris Lowe. His younger sister "Carleene," whose love for him was deeper than the ocean shared a special bond with him all of his life. Preceded in death by her husband David Allen, Sr., and daughter Angel Allen. He was blessed in life with his devoted daughter, Cindy Lowe Niles. and other darling daughters, Peggy Wilson and Susan Wisener. His son, Chris Lacy Lowe, born Christmas Day, gone too soon on August 13, 1973, at the age of 19. Brother-in-law, Johnny Bagley, also preceded him in death. His wife Sharon Hill remained in his heart. He adored his 3 grandchildren, Peter Niles, Jr., Jason Lowe Niles and his wife Susan, Christy Bagley Mulroney and her husband Eric. also three precious great-grandsons, Jackson Lowe Niles, Justin Alex Niles, and Zackery Bagley Mulroney. He was also preceded in death by his adoring father-in-law, B.J. Bagley and mother-in-law, Macye Gibbs Bagley. Survived by doting niece, Melanie Allen Nicholson and her husband, Jeff, their children, Grant Nicholson and fiancé Brianna, Erin Nicholson Brumbelow and her husband Jacob. caring nephew, David Allen, Jr. and his daughter, Ashton. also affectionate as well, 2 nieces and 2 nephews, Sharon Bagley Goins and her husband, David and their daughter, Jessica. Jennifer Bagley Zuniga and her daughter, Macie, Ben Bagley and his daughter's Audrey and fiancé Kyle, Morgan and her fiancé Johnny, James Bagley and his wife Tonya Cash. and longtime dear friends, Russell and Sandy Paschal, Lee Overfelt, Marialyce and Kevin Orr, Sharon Barton. many other cousins, friends, and loved ones. Pallbearers include Jason Niles, Eric Mulroney, David Allen, Jr., Jeff Nicholson, Grant Nicholson, and James Bagley. Honorary Pallbearers include Peter Niles, Jr., Peggy Wilson, Susan Wisener, Ben Bagley, Kelly Goodrich, and Marialyce Orr. Jimmy was born in Canton, Georgia on February 11, 1931. He eventually moved to Atlanta, Georgia and received honorable discharge in the Air Force of the U.S. Military. He was always on the move upwards and onward. Jimmy held many positions in his lifetime, including Fisher Body and Southern Bell, where he retired after 40 years of service as a safety director for the state of Georgia. He held his real estate license all of his life and initially went to work for Charles Simpson and Associates. Eventually, he retired from Gwinnett County School Bus Transportation as a bus driver. Jimmy loved fast cars, fast boats, and fast music. He was never one to bother with songs, unless they brought rhythm to his soul and feet! He was especially fond of "Great Balls of Fire" by Jerry Lee Lewis! Growing up around the Grant Park area of town, he was known to hold attention of admirers as he "cut the rug" so to say, "roundhouse" Saturday nights. His greatest joy was his house on Lake Hartwell. For many years he cranked up his F150 Truck and he and Peter, his best buddy, more than a grandson, headed to have fun on the water, in his Century boat, with a V8 engine of course. He also loved spending holidays with his family and loved ones. There were many celebrations. He lived a blessed life. He loved deeply and was loved deeply by everyone who knew him. Jimmy was a man of faith, always modest, and gave the Lord all credit for his many blessings. He was movie star handsome with a heart of "gold" and a "pure" soul. He was a rarity in this world. He lived his 89 years with the most dignity and respect as a man. Jimmy was a manly man and a ladies man, in the best possible way. He respected women and they knew, as they responded to him favorably. He was a true gentleman. Hearts are broken everywhere, at the loss of such a "precious man." One thing for sure is when God made him, he broke the mold. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2 PM, at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel. Interment will follow at Westview Cemetery, Atlanta, GA. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 4 PM until 7 PM, at the funeral home. You can view the service, which will be livestreamed, either by going to the Tom M. Wages Facebook page or by clicking the blue link, on the obituary page, on our website. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand that we will be limiting the amount of people at our chapel for visitations and services. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.



