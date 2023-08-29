Lowe, Dan

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

LOWE, Dan

Mr. Dan Lowe, age 83, of McDonough, GA, passed August 26, 2023. Homegoing service, Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 11:00 AM at Willie A. Watkins Riverdale Chapel, 6580 Church St., Riverdale, GA. Elder Sylvania Watkins, Sr., Eulogist. Interment Westview Cemetery. Viewing, TODAY, 4 PM - 6 PM, at the Riverdale chapel. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, 770-836-0044.

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Carrollton Chapel

602 Newnan Rd.

Carrollton, GA

30117

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

