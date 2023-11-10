LOWE, Cheryl
Age 72, of Atlanta, GA, passed November 4, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 11 AM, Silver Leaf Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
LOWE, Cheryl
Age 72, of Atlanta, GA, passed November 4, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 11 AM, Silver Leaf Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral