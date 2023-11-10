Obituaries

Lowe, Cheryl

File photo
File photo
Nov 10, 2023

LOWE, Cheryl

Age 72, of Atlanta, GA, passed November 4, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 11 AM, Silver Leaf Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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