Lowance, Mason

LOWANCE, Jr., Mason



Mason Lowance, Jr., Age 84, of Atlanta, GA and Amherst, MA, passed away on September 15, 2022, in Atlanta. Mason was born in Atlanta to Dr. Mason Ira Lowance Sr., and Kathleen Lowance in 1938.



He attended E. Rivers and Morris Brandon Elementary Schools before graduating from The Westminster Schools in 1956. He earned an AB in English and Religion with Honors from Princeton University in 1960. He subsequently earned a Master's in English Language and Literature from the University of Oxford in England and a Ph.D. in American Literature from Emory University.



Throughout his half century career as a distinguished professor of American Literature at the University of Massachusetts, Mason authored 13 books, many articles, and other publications, and taught at a number of other institutions including Morehouse College, Corpus Christi College at the University of Oxford, and the Harvard University Extension School. He received numerous research awards, grants, and fellowships from the National Endowment for the Humanities, the National Humanities Institute at Yale University, the American Philosophical Society, and the John Simon Guggenheim Foundation, among others. In addition to being a prolific scholar and gifted teacher, Mason also always believed in the empowering role of education and extended his professional and personal life to ensure its access broadly.



For those who knew Mason, keeping up with his energetic pace was a challenge. He and his wife, Susan lived in multiple places and traveled the world. He was passionate about sailing, was an avid jazz clarinetist, loved all forms of classical music, and was a constant and exuberant presence in a sprawling network of friends, colleagues, and students. For many decades, he was a member of the American Antiquarian Society and of the Amherst, MA, Rotary Club.



He will be greatly missed, especially in his twin home towns of Atlanta, GA and Amherst, MA. Mason is predeceased by his brother Dr. David C. Lowance also of Atlanta. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Susan Coltrane Lowance; daughters, Susan Lowance (Mike Gaebler) and Margaret Rorick (Mike Rorick); and grandsons, Sam Gaebler and Jack Rorick. A Memorial Service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta on Thursday, October 20, at 3 PM. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Wirth Room. Arrangements provided by H. M. Patterson & Son. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Morehouse College in Atlanta, GA, The American Antiquarian Society in Worcester, MA, or a charity of your choice.



