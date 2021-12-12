LOVINS, Keith



Keith Lovins, 66, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family and friends on December 6, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Tamy Perkerson Lovins of Clarkdale; brother, Clay (Tanya) Paige of Douglasville; sister, Melanie Maike of Temple; nieces, Nicole (Rick) Ceballos of Temple and Aja (Charlie) Fincher of Warner Robins; great-nephews, Wyatt Ceballos, Easton Ceballos and Roman Fincher; great-niece, Delilah Ceballos; aunt, Nancy Chastain of Mableton; The Perkerson Family and The Allen family; best friend, David Verdin of Austell, and his cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bettye and Al Paige of Austell and Robert Lovins of Atlanta; grandparents, Harmon and Helen Williams of Mableton, and brother Anthony Paige of Austell.



Keith loved life and had a great sense of humor. He could be funny without trying. He was a loyal employee and retired as a maintenance mechanic from Southern Ice Cream. His interests included old cars, guns and knives, hunting and fishing and nature. He could always be counted on to help anybody when they called. He was always willing to do what he could for anyone.



Humble and kind, kindhearted and a sweet soul, Keith loved his family and enjoyed spending time with the kids. He loved life and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him. Keith's family is grateful to everyone for the calls, cards and food. A heartfelt thanks goes to Amedysis Hospice for their compassion and care.



The family will receive friends from 1 to 5 PM, Sunday, December 12, at Roy Davis Funeral Home in Austell. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday, December 13 in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens in Mableton.



