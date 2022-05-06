ajc logo
Loving, Tracey

LOVING, Tracey LaFaye

Celebration of Life for Tracey LaFaye Loving Saturday, May 7, 2022, 11 AM in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Tracey leaves to cherish: son, Jonathan Loving; granddaughter, Aubrey Loving; mother, Dorothy Binford; husband, Gerald Everette; sister, Bridgette Binford; brother, Reginald Binford; nephews, Derron Ridley, Ian Ridley, Micah Binford; Niece: Neena Kazouh; great-niece, Alani Ridley; uncles, Alfonsa, Charlie (Elaine), and Gregory Binford (Wilda) of Macon, GA; cousins, extended family, lifelong friends, neighbors, and Southwest Airlines colleagues. Viewing today 1–6 PM and wake this evening from 4-6 PM at Murray Bothers (404) 349-3000 mbdf.com.




