LOVING, Tracey LaFaye



Celebration of Life for Tracey LaFaye Loving Saturday, May 7, 2022, 11 AM in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Tracey leaves to cherish: son, Jonathan Loving; granddaughter, Aubrey Loving; mother, Dorothy Binford; husband, Gerald Everette; sister, Bridgette Binford; brother, Reginald Binford; nephews, Derron Ridley, Ian Ridley, Micah Binford; Niece: Neena Kazouh; great-niece, Alani Ridley; uncles, Alfonsa, Charlie (Elaine), and Gregory Binford (Wilda) of Macon, GA; cousins, extended family, lifelong friends, neighbors, and Southwest Airlines colleagues. Viewing today 1–6 PM and wake this evening from 4-6 PM at Murray Bothers (404) 349-3000 mbdf.com.



