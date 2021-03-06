Lovin, Robert

X

Robert "Bobby" Elvin Lovin, age 85, of Carrollton died Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Born September 20, 1935, Bobby was a graduate of West Fulton High School, a peacetime army veteran, a retiree of Bell South, and a longtime resident of Powder Springs. His wife, Catherine, will receive family and friends at Almon Funeral Home on Friday evening from 4 PM until 7 PM. A graveside service will be Saturday at 1 PM at Mountain View Cemetery in Marietta. Those desiring to attend the service please use standard COVID-19 precautions. If you would like to make a donation in Bobby's honor in lieu of flowers, please consider The American Lung Association or your charity of choice.View the complete obit online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.

