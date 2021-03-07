Lovett, John Claude

LOVETT, III John Claude



John Claude Lovett III, 48, of Stone Mountain, GA, transitioned to Heaven on Sunday, January 3, 2021, after suffering an aortic aneurysm. He was a proud Florida A & M University (FAMU) alum, University of Cincinnati (UC) alum, a good brother, son, uncle, poet and Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan. His wry sense of humor and his willingness to go the extra mile is missed by everyone who knew & loved him. John served over 20-years in law enforcement which included Leon County Sheriff's Office, Largo Police Department, Dekalb County Police Department and Atlanta Public Schools Police Department. He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Lee Duhart Lovett and survived by his father, Deacon John Claude Lovett, Jr. (Daisy); his siblings, Dr. Marilyn Denise Lovett Hampton (Jarvis), Miriam Darice Lovett Sasnett, Rev. Juanetta Lovett Brent (David), Malcolm Jamal Lovett (Sharhonda), other relatives and many friends. A CELEBRATION OF LIFE to honor John will be on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at MARION GRAHAM MORTUARIES, "The Mortuaries That Care", 1504 Gandy Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208, (904) 765-0310. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the United Negro Fund in John's honor.

