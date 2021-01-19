Lovett, John Claude

John Claude Lovett III, 48, of Stone Mountain, Georgia passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021. John was born at Clark Air Base in Angeles, Philippines on March 14, 1972 to Mary and John Claude Lovett Jr. He received a Bachelors of Business from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) and a Masters of Criminology from The University of Cincinnati. John is married to Nick Mecala Lovett and together they share Nick's two adult children Necole Christian Osborne (William) and Joseph Roberson III and Nick's two grandchildren Liam and Zora. John worked as a school resource officer under the Atlanta Public School System Police Department at Sutton Middle School and was affectionately called "Teddy Bear" by many of his professional peers. He formerly served as a Dekalb County Police Sergeant and Investigator and remained in touch with many of his former coworkers and fellow officers. John was an avid writer of poetry and was a former member of his local Toastmasters and a current member of FAMU's Atlanta Alumni Association. John is survived by his wife Nick; two stepchildren; two step grandchildren; his father John Claude Lovett Jr. (Daisy); his siblings, Dr. Marilyn Denise Hampton (Jarvis), Miriam Darice Sasnett (Tryiston), The Reverend Juanetta Lynn Brent (David) and Deacon Malcolm Jamal Lovett (Sharhonda); and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members and close friends. John is predeceased by his mother Mary L. Duhart-Lovett who lovingly referred to him as "Shaft." Dexter T. Sims Mortuary LLC in Gainesville Georgia received and prepared John for cremation. A Zoom "Celebration of Life" Memorial Service to honor John will be officiated by Reverend Norman Hill, Executive Associate Minister of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church of Augusta, Georgia and will include some of John's closest professional peers, family, friends and neighbors Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 3 PM. Cards, flowers and condolences may be sent to John's home at 6102 Pomerania Trl, Stone Mountain, Georgia 30087. Inquiries regarding the Celebration of Life Memorial Service and requests for the Zoom link for the ceremony may be sent to nickclovett@gmail.com.