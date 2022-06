LOVELACE, Sr., Leroy



Mr. Leroy Lovelace Sr., of Atlanta entered into rest June 8, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 11 AM in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing today 2 – 6 PM at Murray Brothers, (404)349-30000, mbfh.com.