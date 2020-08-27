LOVE, Mary Dorcas Mary Dorcas Love, age 88, long time resident of Marietta, passed on August 20, 2020. She was born in Waynesville, NC and graduated from Western Carolina University where she met Charles, the love of her life. She taught school before retiring to become the world's best stay-at-home mom. She is survived by her husband of 65 years Charles H. Love, Jr., children April Love-Fordham and Chuck Love, and four grandsons, Brent Fordham, Kit Fordham, John Love, and Peter Love. The funeral will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:30 AM. Family will receive guest between the hours of 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM.



