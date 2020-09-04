LOVE, Eddie Of Riverdale, passed September 2, 2020. Arrangements by Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home, East Point, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home
1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Dr.
East Point, GA
30344
Credit: File
LOVE, Eddie Of Riverdale, passed September 2, 2020. Arrangements by Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home, East Point, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home
1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Dr.
East Point, GA
30344