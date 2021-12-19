Love, Charles

LOVE, Jr., Charles Hubert



Charles Hubert Love Jr, age 88, of Marietta passed December 12th surrounded by adoring children and grandchildren. Charles was born to the late Charles and Louisa Love on June 3, 1933 in Winston-Salem. His wife of 65 years, Mary Dorcas Howell Love, passed in 2020. His faith in Jesus motivated all he did—a career at IBM, church and mission work, and caring for his family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Gideons International. His children, April Love-Fordham and Chuck Love, and his grandsons, Brent Fordham, Kit Fordham, John Love, and Peter Love will receive visitors on December 21, 2021 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Roswell Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow.



