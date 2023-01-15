LOVE, Anthony



October 27,1944 - January 10, 2023



Anthony Love, 78, of Stockbridge, GA passed on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Celebration of Life will held on Friday, January 20, 2023 11:00 AM at Beulah Baptist Church 2340 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, Georgia 30034. Please express your condolences here on our website. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, South Dekalb Chapel.

