LOVE, Anthony
October 27,1944 - January 10, 2023
Anthony Love, 78, of Stockbridge, GA passed on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Celebration of Life will held on Friday, January 20, 2023 11:00 AM at Beulah Baptist Church 2340 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, Georgia 30034. Please express your condolences here on our website. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, South Dekalb Chapel.
Funeral Home Information
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb
Decatur, GA
30034
https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
