Love, Anthony

2 hours ago

LOVE, Anthony

October 27,1944 - January 10, 2023

Anthony Love, 78, of Stockbridge, GA passed on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Celebration of Life will held on Friday, January 20, 2023 11:00 AM at Beulah Baptist Church 2340 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, Georgia 30034. Please express your condolences here on our website. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, South Dekalb Chapel.

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

