Louis, Christina

LOUIS (RANSOM), Christina "Tina"



June 9, 1921 - November 25, 2020



Clementina "Tina" Ransom Louis, widow of William Charles Louis Jr., died on November 25, 2020 at the age of 99. The daughter of the late Eugene Mayson and Clara Lee Ransom, she was born in Montgomery, Alabama, but at the age of three months she arrived in Atlanta to stay, along with her parents and brother, Gene, age 3. They were joined five years later by baby Sam. The three had a joyful childhood and teenage years in Ansley Park.



Tina graduated from Spring Street School, E. Rivers and North Fulton High School, and attended Gunston Hall Jr. college for a happy year in Washington, D.C., later transferring to Randolph Macon Women's College in Lynchburg, VA for two years where she was a member of the PHI MU sorority. She graduated from Agnes Scott College with a BA degree in English.



During World War II she was a reporter and feature writer for the Atlanta Constitution, a time she always remembered as one of the most exciting, rewarding experiences of her life. In fact, even Margaret Mitchell sent her a letter complementing her journalistic skills. But then she met 1st Lt. William C. Louis Jr., a combat engineer and veteran of the European Campaign. Six months later they were married on February 25, 1946 by Bishop John Moore Walker and were off to Fort Lewis, Tacoma, Washington where they spent the first five months of their married life.



After his honorable discharge, Bill was offered a job with the U.S. Gypsum Co. The newlyweds moved to Chicago then were sent to Cincinnati for a year and Pittsburgh for another year. In 1949 they moved back to Chicago where they lived first in the city and then in Northfield, Illinois. Bill was a district manager, then became a division manager, but at the age of 34 was struck down by a brain tumor. After the very long and difficult operation, the company kindly moved the family, now including Cathy, age 8, and Billy, 5, to Atlanta so that Bill could more easily recuperate. After two years of intensive physical therapy and rehab he was able to go back to work for U.S. Gypsum Co., this time at the Atlanta branch, where he was district manager.



Meanwhile the family joined All Saints Episcopal Church where Bill was a member of the Vestry and Tina taught Sunday School and was a member of the Altar Guild for many years.



When the children were older, Tina started working at the Ida Williams Library, a branch of the Atlanta Fulton County Library, now called the Buckhead Branch, a job she thoroughly enjoyed for 27 years.



She joined the Every Saturday Club, a lively study club founded in 1894. And there was always bridge. She belonged to several bridge clubs and took lessons from "Fred" for years. She loved the camaraderie and friendships that went with the game.



Empty nest time became travel time. She and Bill enjoyed many splendid trips and visits throughout the USA and Tina had four unforgettable trips abroad, including England, Ireland, Paris and Italy. After Bill's death in 1989, she and her friends got together for house parties at Sea Island and Highlands.



Once a month she tried never to miss a "Friday" meeting, a group of friends formed in Ansley Park at the end of World War II, a time of renewal and much laughter and a delicious lunch at each member's home intown.



Her special delight was attending the High Museum of Art where she was a charter member. She was a former member of the Egleston Hospital auxiliary, the History Center, the Botannical Gardens, Historic Oakland, Midtown Assistance Center (MAC) and was a faithful contributor to the Classical Musical Radio station 90.1 FM.



In December of 2005 she moved to Canterbury Court where she served on the Altar Guild and chaired the Book Club for 2.5 years. She continued playing bridge with old and new friends.



She showed her extraordinary gift for writing in her frequent correspondence with out of town family and friends and was still creating witty and warm letters through her 99th year.



Tina is survived by her beloved son, William C. Louis, and wife Catherine of Sante Fe, NM. He is a physicist, Ph.D. Fellow of Los Alamos National Laboratory; her beloved son-in-law, T. Wood Lovell, and wife Jody; her sister-in-law, Annette Ransom Mitchell, of Athens, GA; her beloved grandsons, T. Wood Lovell, Jr. and wife Sara, Will Lovell and wife Susannah; her beloved granddaughters, Elizabeth and Stephanie Louis; one great grandson and four great granddaughters; her niece Lee Sheridan (Athens); her nephew John Ransom (Beth) in Tampa, FL; her cousins, Frank Virgin and Susan (Atlanta) and Clement Virgin Durkes (Nantucket).



She was also predeceased by her daughter, Cathy Lovell, her brothers Gene Ransom and Sam Ransom, her nephew Mayson Ransom, her parents-in-law Mr. and Mrs. William C. Louis, her sister-in-law Margaret Louis Kilday and 4 aunts and uncles.



