Loughery, Marsha

File photo

Combined ShapeCaption
File photo

Obituaries
2 hours ago

LOUGHERY (HUDSON), Marsha

Marsha (Hudson) Loughery passed away September 17, 2022 in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. She was born October 2, 1942 in Muncie, Indiana, the daughter of Ray and Helen Hudson. She graduated from Selma High School and went on to get her business degree from Ball State College. She worked for P.K. Morrison Insurance Co. and then Ball Corporation in Muncie. When her husband, who also worked for Ball Corporation, was transferred to Atlanta she returned to college and was able to realize her lifelong dream of becoming a teacher. She taught 3rd grade for 28 years at Pleasantdale School in the Atlanta area.

She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Gregson; two grandsons, Sampson Gregson and Seth Gregson; her sister, Kay (George) Reynolds; sister-in-law, Janet (Greg) Hudson; 3 stepchildren; several nieces and nephews, many friends and the children that were in her classes over the years. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, George Loughery; and two brothers, Greg Hudson and Carl Hudson.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM Friday, September 23, 2022 in Gardens of Memory, Muncie, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital (https://www.stjude.org/donate).

Please visit her Tribute online at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home, Jacksonville Beach, FL.

Funeral Home Information

Quinn-Shalz - A Family Funeral Home

3600 Third Street South

Jacksonville Beach, FL

32250

https://www.quinn-shalz.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

