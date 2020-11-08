X

Loudermilk, Betty

Mrs. Betty Lee Loudermilk, age 83, of Alpharetta, died November 7, 2020. Born to Rellie and Annie Glass Lee, she was preceded in death by 4 sisters and 1 brother. She is survived by her husband, Garland Loudermilk; children, Debra and Randall Cagle of Alpharetta and Daryl Loudermilk and companion, Debra Tyler of Louisiana; brother, Loyd Lee of Hiawassee; 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 9th at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Union Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors. Per the request of the family, Social Distancing and masks are required.

