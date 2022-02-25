Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Lord, Georgia

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

LORD (SHOBER), Georgia

Georgia Shober Lord of Doraville, passed away on February 15, 2022 at age 86. Born in Rothsville Pennsylvania, she was the only child of George and Jessie Shober. The family moved to Doraville in 1947. Georgia attended Chamblee High School and worked for Sears Roebuck for over 25 years. She was a wonderful daughter, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family and friends fondly remember her great sense of humor. Georgia is survived by two daughters, Donna Keefer (Ellis) of Lilburn, Georgia and Melanie Taylor (James) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She is a grandmother to Larry "Buzz" Killingsworth, Jr (Meg), Jessica Killingsworth and James Taylor Jr. and a great grandmother to Kristin Killingsworth, Kate Killingsworth and Alexis DiBartolomeo. She is survived by her cousin, Jessie Hauenstein of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Georgia dearly loved animals and is also survived by her beloved dog, Wego. She will be greatly missed and dearly remembered by her family and friends.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Thigpen, Janet
Lankford, Laura
Brown, Linda
1h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top