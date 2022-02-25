Lord, Georgia

LORD (SHOBER), Georgia



Georgia Shober Lord of Doraville, passed away on February 15, 2022 at age 86. Born in Rothsville Pennsylvania, she was the only child of George and Jessie Shober. The family moved to Doraville in 1947. Georgia attended Chamblee High School and worked for Sears Roebuck for over 25 years. She was a wonderful daughter, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family and friends fondly remember her great sense of humor. Georgia is survived by two daughters, Donna Keefer (Ellis) of Lilburn, Georgia and Melanie Taylor (James) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She is a grandmother to Larry "Buzz" Killingsworth, Jr (Meg), Jessica Killingsworth and James Taylor Jr. and a great grandmother to Kristin Killingsworth, Kate Killingsworth and Alexis DiBartolomeo. She is survived by her cousin, Jessie Hauenstein of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Georgia dearly loved animals and is also survived by her beloved dog, Wego. She will be greatly missed and dearly remembered by her family and friends.



