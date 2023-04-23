LOPEZ, William Carlos



William Carlos Lopez, age 83, of Clarkesville, Georgia, passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. He was born on January 3, 1940, in Kansas City, Missouri, to the late Phillip Jesus Lopez and Ruth Schooling Lopez Elder. In addition to his parents, Carlos was preceded in death by his close and very dear sister, Ramona Lopez Hutchinson; and brother-in-law, Tom Hutchinson. Also preceding him were, step-son, Rick Cook; and step-daughter, Pamela Sills. His mid-west values were well-established from an early age. Carlos grew up with an appreciation for honesty, hard work, and a man's word is his honor. He also had a deep and abiding love for God and country. His early years were spent primarily on a farm in Waldo, Kansas. After graduating from Waldo High School and Fort Hayes University, he had a long and successful career with the inspector General's Office of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). His career involved frequent travel so that at the time of retirement Carlos had visited most of the continental forty-eight US states and Alaska. Carlos retired after forty years of service with the federal government and enjoyed many years of quality time with family and friends. He was always sensitive to the needs of others and tried to be available when needed. Working in his yard occupied much of his time. However, with camera in hand, he would always be open to exploring places of interest in the local area. As a child, his mother nurtured his keen interest in music, an interest and source of pleasure that remained with him. His deep and personal faith in God sustained him throughout his life and made his final journey to heaven his ultimate victory. Survivors include his wife, Barbara Wilson Lopez, Clarkesville, GA; special nephew, Marc Bauman (Lisa), Renton, WA; sister-in-law, Holly Smock (Dan), Flowery Branch, GA; brother-in-law, Guy Wilson (Sue), Daniel Island, SC; great-nephew, James Bauman (Sarah), Snohomish, WA; great-niece, Emma Bauman, Tacoma, WA; stepson, Phillip Sills, Corner, GA; three step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren. The memorial service for Carlos will be held 2:00 PM, Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel. Those wishing to honor Carlos by making a donation in the memory of, Carlos Lopez, to: The Habersham County Animal Shelter; Hands For Paws, Inc.; Georgia Sheriffs' Youth Homes; or American Red Cross. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel, at 245 Central Avenue, Demorest, Georgia 30535. Telephone: 706-778-7123.

