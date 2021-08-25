LONGMIRE, Sharon K.



Sharon K. Longmire passed away Friday, August 20, 2021, at Magnolia Manor in St. Simons Island, Georgia, at the age of 70 years old. She lived most her adult life in Atlanta and moved to her favorite beach in St. Simons Island following her retirement in March of 2020. Sharon was born December 24, 1950 in Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee to Geneva Hutchison Card and HT Longmire. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Carolyn Brown, her niece Tishann Brown, and her cocker spaniel children – Greta, Garbo, Andy and Abby. She is survived by her grandniece Lauren Merren, great-grandniece Izabel Elise Gibson-Merren of the Cayman Islands, her dog Harry Norman Longmire and her cousins Jimmy (Rosemary) Longmire, Susan (Al) Yanno, Howie McWilliams and Clare (David) Steele. In her early years, Sharon held sales positions within the food service industry working with Frosty Acres, Arden International and Bush Brothers. For the last 20 years, Sharon worked as the "Director of First Impressions" with Harry Norman Realtors of Atlanta out of the Ansley Office. She had many dear friends in the Atlanta Real Estate Industry and touched the lives of so many people throughout her career. Sharon's infectious smile, positivity and love of live will forever be remembered and deeply missed. Sharon fought for decades with Rheumatoid Arthritis and then with Pancreatic Cancer diagnosed in August 2020, which ultimately took her life. Regardless of the health issues she faced in her lifetime, she always had a positive attitude and determination to push forward. In Lieu of flowers, please donate to The Cocker Spaniel Rescue of Georgia, Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, or Hospice of the Golden Isles in her memory. Due to COVID, a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Sandy Springs Chapel Funeral Directors, 136 Mt. Vernon Hwy. NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.



