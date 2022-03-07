Longdin, Joseph

LONGDIN, Sr., Joseph "Howard"



Age 90, Powder Springs, GA passed away peacefully at home on March 4, 2022 surrounded by family. He was born to parents Harry W. and Susie K. Longdin on May 26, 1931 in Atlanta, GA. Howard graduated from North Fulton High School and then joined the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 613. Soon after, he enlisted with the U.S. Marine Corps and served as a Sergeant during the Korean War. After leaving the military, he returned to Atlanta to rejoin IBEW L.U. 613 where he was a member until retiring in 1993. Howard married Betty Louise McClure, the love of his life, on Friday the 13 of April, 1956. Along with his wife, Howard is also survived by daughter Debora (Mark) Welsh of Elberton, GA; daughter Donna (Brad) Hawkins of Smyrna, GA; son Joseph H. (Donna) Longdin, Jr. of Covington, GA; grandchildren Chris (Lisa) Longdin; Josh Longdin; Taylor Hawkins; Cory Hawkins; Mitchell Welsh; Michael Welsh; and 3 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 8:00 PM on March 7 at Carmichael Funeral Home, 1130 Whitlock Ave., in Marietta, GA. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on March 8 in the chapel at Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta. Graveside service will be at 1:00 PM on March 10 at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cobb Veterans Memorial Foundation, 1870 The Exchange, Suite 200, Atlanta, GA 30339.



