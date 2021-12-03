Long, Warren

ajc logo
Obituaries
2 hours ago

LONG, Sr., Warren Ralph

A Celebration of Life Mr. Warren Ralph Long, Sr., will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home. Interment, will be Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Georgia National Cemetery Canton, GA. Visitation TODAY from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM at our S. DEKALB Chapel. He is survived by 2 sons, 6 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, 1 sister, 2 brothers: a host of other relative and friends. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034. 404-241-5656.

