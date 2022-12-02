LONG, Sarah Alice "Sally"



Sally Long, age 79, died November 21, 2022 at her home in the Bent Tree Community, Georgia. She was the daughter of Sarah Zeigler Blackard and Ernest Clyde Blackard. Sally was born in Richlands, Virginia on February 20, 1943. She graduated from Kingsport Tennessee High School and went on to attend and graduate from Agnes Scott College with a degree in Mathematics.



While working for Southern Bell in Atlanta, Sally married Tim Long, a professor at Georgia Tech. While raising three girls, Sally was active in the Morris Branden Elementary School Parent Teachers Association. While the girls were attending Northside High School, Sally taught high school math.



After retirement, Sally moved to Bent Tree where she served on many committees, including Chair of the Board of Directors. Also, while in Bent Tree Sally was an active volunteer at Good Samaritan Health and Wellness Center in Jasper, serving on their board of directors. Sally supported Good Sam as a worthwhile model for providing healthcare for the underinsured and poor, and requests that donations go to the Good Sam in her name. Sally was an active member of Central Presbyterian Church in Atlanta and the Jasper United Methodist Church. She played bells in each and was a active dulcimer player.



Throughout her life Sally judged people only by the quality of their character and their contributions to society. Her presence brought delight to any gathering.



Sally is survived by her husband, Tim Long; by her three daughters, Alice VanVuren, Katherine Crane and Amy Williamson; and by her five grandchildren, Jeffrey Williamson, Jacob Williamson, Timothy Crane, Sarah Crane and Elizabeth Crane.



A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, November 28, 2022 from the Chapel of Roper Funeral Home with Mark Mitton officiating.

