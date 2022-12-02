ajc logo
X

Long, Sarah

Obituaries
1 hour ago

LONG, Sarah Alice "Sally"

Sally Long, age 79, died November 21, 2022 at her home in the Bent Tree Community, Georgia. She was the daughter of Sarah Zeigler Blackard and Ernest Clyde Blackard. Sally was born in Richlands, Virginia on February 20, 1943. She graduated from Kingsport Tennessee High School and went on to attend and graduate from Agnes Scott College with a degree in Mathematics.

While working for Southern Bell in Atlanta, Sally married Tim Long, a professor at Georgia Tech. While raising three girls, Sally was active in the Morris Branden Elementary School Parent Teachers Association. While the girls were attending Northside High School, Sally taught high school math.

After retirement, Sally moved to Bent Tree where she served on many committees, including Chair of the Board of Directors. Also, while in Bent Tree Sally was an active volunteer at Good Samaritan Health and Wellness Center in Jasper, serving on their board of directors. Sally supported Good Sam as a worthwhile model for providing healthcare for the underinsured and poor, and requests that donations go to the Good Sam in her name. Sally was an active member of Central Presbyterian Church in Atlanta and the Jasper United Methodist Church. She played bells in each and was a active dulcimer player.

Throughout her life Sally judged people only by the quality of their character and their contributions to society. Her presence brought delight to any gathering.

Sally is survived by her husband, Tim Long; by her three daughters, Alice VanVuren, Katherine Crane and Amy Williamson; and by her five grandchildren, Jeffrey Williamson, Jacob Williamson, Timothy Crane, Sarah Crane and Elizabeth Crane.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, November 28, 2022 from the Chapel of Roper Funeral Home with Mark Mitton officiating.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Roper Funeral Home and Crematory - Jasper

206 Holly Street

Jasper, GA

30143

https://www.roperfuneralhome.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jeremy Freeman

Robin Meade, entire Atlanta HLN news operations nixed amid CNN layoffs12h ago

Credit: Michel Spingler

Former Amazon employees at Ga. warehouse plead guilty to stealing nearly $10M
6h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Why Geoff Duncan didn’t cast a ballot in the Senate runoff
16h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

15-year-old shot to death in Midtown dreamed of boxing in the Olympics
9h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

15-year-old shot to death in Midtown dreamed of boxing in the Olympics
9h ago

28 years later, Brent Key fills mentor George O’Leary’s job at Georgia Tech
9h ago
The Latest

Polote, Jacqueline
1h ago
Johnson, Priya
1h ago
Mitchell, Patsy
1h ago
Featured

Active school shooter hoaxes becoming a national trend
18h ago
Early voting ends Friday in Georgia Senate runoff: Times and locations
How to watch the SEC and ACC championship games this weekend
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top