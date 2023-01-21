ajc logo
Long, Sarah

LONG (ROUNTREE), Sarah Rosalind "Lynn"

Sarah Rosalind Rountree Long, commonly known by her friends and family as Lynn, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at the age of 67. Lynn was born on September 15, 1955 in Atlanta, GA to Robert B. Rountree and Margaret (Duncan) Rountree Noble. She wore many hats over her lifetime, from a Henderson High School Cougar, to a Georgia Bulldog, to a travel agent, a real estate agent, and a writer for a local newspaper. She was, however, first and foremost, a mother and a nurturer. She devoted her life to helping her loved ones succeed, continually pushing them to reach for things they thought not possible. She guided her son, Christopher, to pursue his love of math and science from a young age, giving him numerous opportunities to explore the field and eventually helping him land a successful career as a Software Engineer. Through the internet, she was able to connect with people nationwide, building deep friendships that supported her as much as she did them. Lynn may not have been known as a big planner, but she always worked to make sure everyone around her was happy. Every occasion with her was one full of joy and love. She always added a surprise treat to her grocery lists, planned spectacular parties for her family and friends, and diligently worked to keep holiday magic alive. Her bubbly spirit and kind soul could light up any conversation, whether in a crowd or one-on-one. She was also a lover of all animals, big and small; she cared for many pets across many species throughout her life. She also did years of volunteer work helping tame cat colonies and donated generously to animal conservation efforts.

Lynn is survived by her son, Christopher; her two brothers, Robert Rountree and William D. Rountree; and several cousins and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert, and her mother, Margaret. A viewing for close family and friends will be held on Sunday, January 22, 2023 from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM, at Floral Hills Funeral Home.




