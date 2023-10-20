Obituaries

Long, Robert

File photo
File photo
Oct 20, 2023

LONG, Robert

Robert Sherwood Long, age 79, of Locust Grove, Georgia, passed away October 17, 2023. He was born March 20, 1944 in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Solon Sherwood and Nellie Mae Welch Long. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Lucy McCravy, Mildred Hughes, Betty Booker and Dianne Lovelady. Bob faithfully served his country in the United States Navy from 1964 - 1968. He was retired from U S Air and was a member of Center Hill Methodist Church. Family was his life and he especially enjoyed attending his grandchildren's activities. He also acquired his love for westerns from his father-in-law. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Diane Bourn Long; children, Scott (Suzanne) Long, Amanda Long and Travis (Karen) Long; grandchildren, Lauren Long, Blake (Chelsea) Long, Devin Skelton, Tyler Skelton, Bryson Long, Bayleigh Long and Brystol Long; great-grandchildren, Liam, Alaina and Collin; numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 21, 2023 - 11:00 AM at the First Baptist Church of McDonough. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park. Friends may visit the family Friday from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions are asked to be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, stjude.org. Haisten Funerals & Cremations, McDonough, GA., haistenfunerals.com

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Funeral Home Information

Haisten Funerals & Cremations

1745 Zack Hinton Parkway

McDonough, GA

30253

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/mcdonough-ga/haisten-funerals-cremations/9507?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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