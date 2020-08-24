LONG, Mary Hearn December 14, 1925 August 21, 2020 Mary Long passed away on August 21, 2020 at the age of 94. Mary was born and grew up in Palmetto, Georgia to Lucille and Seaborn Hearn. She grew in Palmetto with five younger brothers (Eugene, Harvey, Richard, Joseph (Joe) and Allen). Mary's mother died when she was a teenager and she was instrumental in raising her five younger brothers which she stayed in contact with all of their lives. On Christmas Day 1948, she married Edgar (Ed) C Long Jr. in Palmetto Ga. They were married for 69 years up until his death in 2018 and lived most of their lives in the Buckhead area of Atlanta, GA. Mary and Ed had three sons, Eugene, Glen and Earl and besides being a doting Mother, Mary also worked in the office for the construction company she and Ed owned in Atlanta. She was a longstanding member of St. Johns United Methodist Church of Atlanta where she often played the piano for Sunday school. She loved family gatherings as well as playing bridge and other card games with relatives and friends. Many times those gatherings were at their cabin on Lake Allatoona. For the past five years, she has lived at Merrill Gardens in Woodstock GA. Mary is preceded in death by husband Edgar C. Long Jr. and son, Eugene Long as well as her five brothers. Surviving are two sons Glen Long and Earl Long (Laurie) and two grandchildren Trisha Long and Katherine Long. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite charity. A private family graveside service was held at Arlington Memorial Park.



