ajc logo
X

Long, Mary

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

LONG, Mary Anne

Mary Anne Long, 88, of Gainesville, Georgia, previously from Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on August 29, 2021 after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

Mary Anne was born in Florence, Alabama on September 7, 1932. She attended Auburn University and became a member of Alpha Omicron Pi where she received multiple awards including having the highest GPA. Mary Anne later attended the University of New Mexico while her husband, Frank, was stationed at Sandia base in Albuquerque. She majored in History with a minor in English Literature and was inducted into Phi Alpha Theta, the National Historic Honor Society. After moving to Atlanta, she attended Mercer University and earned double Masters degrees in Early Childhood and Middle School Education. She taught in the Dekalb County School system.

Mary Anne was a member of Living Grace Lutheran Church in Tucker, Georgia and taught Sunday school.

Mary Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Navy Lieutenant Commander Frank Long, her parents, Geoffrey and Gertrude Phillips and brother, Joseph Phillips.

Mary Anne is survived by her sons, John (Karen) Long of Gainesville, Ga; James (Wendy) Long of Blue Ridge, TX; daughter, Rebecca (Phil) Wolfe of Hermitage, TN; grandchildren, Christopher Long, Jessica West, Joshua Adams and Bucky Wolfe as well as four great grandchildren.

Due to recent concerns with Covid, the family has opted to have a graveside service on Thursday, September 2, at 11 AM at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Tucker, GA.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org in Mary Anne's name. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

https://www.asturner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Geeslin, George
2
Munford, Edwin
3
Alexander, Gregory
4
Handy, Terrence
5
Glass, Mario
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top