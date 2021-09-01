LONG, Mary Anne



Mary Anne Long, 88, of Gainesville, Georgia, previously from Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on August 29, 2021 after a long battle with Alzheimer's.



Mary Anne was born in Florence, Alabama on September 7, 1932. She attended Auburn University and became a member of Alpha Omicron Pi where she received multiple awards including having the highest GPA. Mary Anne later attended the University of New Mexico while her husband, Frank, was stationed at Sandia base in Albuquerque. She majored in History with a minor in English Literature and was inducted into Phi Alpha Theta, the National Historic Honor Society. After moving to Atlanta, she attended Mercer University and earned double Masters degrees in Early Childhood and Middle School Education. She taught in the Dekalb County School system.



Mary Anne was a member of Living Grace Lutheran Church in Tucker, Georgia and taught Sunday school.



Mary Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Navy Lieutenant Commander Frank Long, her parents, Geoffrey and Gertrude Phillips and brother, Joseph Phillips.



Mary Anne is survived by her sons, John (Karen) Long of Gainesville, Ga; James (Wendy) Long of Blue Ridge, TX; daughter, Rebecca (Phil) Wolfe of Hermitage, TN; grandchildren, Christopher Long, Jessica West, Joshua Adams and Bucky Wolfe as well as four great grandchildren.



Due to recent concerns with Covid, the family has opted to have a graveside service on Thursday, September 2, at 11 AM at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Tucker, GA.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org in Mary Anne's name. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

